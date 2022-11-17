Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $158.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $402.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.