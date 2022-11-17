Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.90.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 3,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Warby Parker has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $59.61.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
