Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 3,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Warby Parker has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $59.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 over the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

