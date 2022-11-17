Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares rose 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 43,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,408,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

WRBY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

