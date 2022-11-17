Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth about $35,822,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

