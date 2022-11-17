WAX Price Hits $0.0526 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $119.50 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00566543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,915.43 or 0.29510295 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283,325 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

