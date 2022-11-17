Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Wayfair (NYSE:WGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Wayfair Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of W stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 4,614,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,941. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

