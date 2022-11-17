Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

Shares of W stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 4,614,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,941. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

