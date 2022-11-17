Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 27,591 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 281.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,075 shares during the period.

ITM opened at $44.96 on Thursday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

