Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 7,308 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.