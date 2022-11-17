Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

