Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,139,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,343,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

BX opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

