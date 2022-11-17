Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $1.12 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,902 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,962,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

