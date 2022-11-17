Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,555,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 800,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

