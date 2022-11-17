Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 398.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $300,412,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.75 and a 1 year high of $110.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

