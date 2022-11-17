Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 10,939 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE RRC opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

