Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.