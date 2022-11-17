Wealthspan Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 6.7% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DE traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $410.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,465. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.54 and a 200-day moving average of $352.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

