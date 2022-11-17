Wealthspan Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,492,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 970,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,806,180. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

