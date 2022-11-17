Wealthspan Partners LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VOT traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.99. 9,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

