Wealthspan Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspan Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $237.65.

