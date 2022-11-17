Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 26,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.22. 337,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.