Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Acquires 612 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.46. 92,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $183.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

