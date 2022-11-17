Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

TRP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 162,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

