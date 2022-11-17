Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys 2,413 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

STOR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 83,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,264. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

