Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE:O traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 109,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,997. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41.

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

