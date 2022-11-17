Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 2.0% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,271. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

