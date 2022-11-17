Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.13. 73,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

