Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McDonald’s (MCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

11/1/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $280.00.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $272.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $280.00 to $293.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $262.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $298.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $276.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $246.00 to $265.00.

10/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $280.00.

10/20/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $287.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.02. 6,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.39. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 127,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,466,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

