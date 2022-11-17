Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unum Group (UNM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM):

11/16/2022 – Unum Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Unum Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00.

11/6/2022 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Unum Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Unum Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Unum Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Unum Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,308. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

