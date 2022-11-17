Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

