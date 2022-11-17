Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EMD opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.