Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

