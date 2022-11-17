Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.