Westpac Banking Corp Buys 14,990 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $192.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

