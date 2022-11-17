Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Suncor Energy Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

