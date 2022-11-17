Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Down 3.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

