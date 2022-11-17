Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.18 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $118,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Progressive Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of PGR opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.