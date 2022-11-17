Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of LKQ worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

