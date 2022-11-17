Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.96 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,142 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of FMC worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

