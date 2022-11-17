Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,788 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

