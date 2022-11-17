Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

