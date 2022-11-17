Westpac Banking Corp Sells 91,564 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,564 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,743,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

