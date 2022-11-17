Westwood Global Investments LLC Has $314.33 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Westwood Global Investments LLC cut its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,385,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 274,663 shares during the quarter. América Móvil makes up approximately 20.1% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of América Móvil worth $314,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,561,000 after acquiring an additional 72,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMX. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

