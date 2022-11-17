Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Wetouch Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

