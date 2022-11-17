WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $40.64 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $40.64 million and $704,377.77 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00364973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005941 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018034 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.