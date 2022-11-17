WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 7.2 %

WYY opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.14. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

