William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnerSys in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 109.1% during the third quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,712,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 40.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 183,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

