William L. Meaney Sells 10,507 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $44,022,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 744.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

