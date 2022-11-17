Williams Trading Downgrades ON (NYSE:ONON) to Hold

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

ON stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $302.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. ON had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ON by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 2,446,597 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,016,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

