Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Winc Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WBEV traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.50. 14,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,152. Winc has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 11.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winc

About Winc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Winc in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Winc by 82.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Winc in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.



Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.



