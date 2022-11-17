Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Winc Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WBEV traded up 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.50. 14,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,152. Winc has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 11.72.
About Winc
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
