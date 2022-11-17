Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $80,577.87 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

