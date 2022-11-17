WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.68. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.
